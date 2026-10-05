Dhami hands appointment letters to 332 new recruits

DEHRADUN Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday distributed appointment letters to 332 newly recruited personnel, including 271 appointees in the AYUSH Department and 61 Allopathic Pharmacy Officers under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme. At an event at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, Dhami congratulated the recruits and urged them to approach government service with dedication, sensitivity. He said appointment letters marked both an important milestone and the beginning of a responsibility towards public service, in Uttarakhand, healthcare. Dhami said personnel working with AYUSH and ESI services had a direct role in people’s health and well-being. “People travelling from remote areas to government health centres and hospitals do so with faith in the system. The sensitivity, promptness and efficiency of government personnel further strengthen this trust,” he said. He highlighted measures taken to make recruitment transparent, including action against cheating mafias and implementation of a anti-copying law. More than 35,000 youths, he said, had secured government jobs in the past five years. The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand was working to become a model AYUSH State and Global Wellness Hub by expanding AYUSH services, modernising Panchakarma facilities and establishing Ayurveda Centres of Excellence. E-Sanjeevani and the AYUSH Setu Portal were cited as initiatives supporting healthcare access. Dhami said ESI services had expanded from six districts to all 13 districts. A 100-bed ESI hospital is functioning in Rudrapur, while a 300-bed facility is under construction in Haridwar. Land has been identified for an ESI hospital in Kashipur, and recruitment of 47 medical officers is in its final stage. He said the government remained committed to accessible healthcare, while AYUSH Education Minister Madan Kaushik said the new appointments would strengthen services for health system.