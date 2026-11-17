MYSURU: Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda has said that revision of shop rents at the historic Devaraja Market is essential to ensure its proper maintenance and upkeep.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Mysore City Corporation office on Tuesday to discuss the proposed revision of rents for shops in the market, he said that rents should be revised once every 12 years. However, no revision had been made since 2003. If the issue escalated, shopkeepers would eventually face difficulties. They would not be able to win a legal battle against the Corporation or the district administration. The court could even direct them to vacate their shops in the future. So, the shopkeepers must take a collective decision and depute a delegation of five to six representatives, including Mahadevanna, to hold discussions with officials and arrive at a mutually acceptable rent revision.

Chamaraja Constituency MLA K. Harish Gowda chairing a meeting to address the grievances of the shopkeepers of Devaraja Market in Mysuru on Tuesday. MCC Commissioner M.K. Savitha is also seen.

Pointing out that nobody would offer commercial space at such low rents in a prime location in the heart of the city, he said the market required regular maintenance, including water and electricity supply, roads for public movement, painting and proper garbage disposal. Shopkeepers too should take these responsibilities into consideration.

Corporation officials had already informed the traders about the proposed rent revision, he said, adding that the shopkeepers should convene a meeting among themselves and voluntarily communicate how much rent they would be willing to pay. The supermarkets could not be forced to shut down merely because traditional markets were conducting business. Similarly, street vendors had been carrying on their trade on footpaths since the time of their great-grandfathers, and it would not be right to brand all such activities as wrong. Customers were free to purchase goods wherever they preferred.

“People’s lifestyles are changing, and we must adapt ourselves to these changes,” he said.

Advising traders to modify their businesses in keeping with changing times and focus on selling products required for everyday needs, he recalled that the erstwhile Maharajas had established Devaraja Market with the vision of bringing traders under one roof. “We should not allow this historic market to fade into oblivion,” he said.

“Of the 694 shops in the market, around 150 to 500 traders may have been carrying on business here since their grandfathers’ time. As the cost of maintenance is increasing, rent revision has become necessary. We are not asking traders to pay the rent rates proposed in 2019. Officials working here are human beings too. We are not demanding an immediate 10 per cent hike in rent,” he added.