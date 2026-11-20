VIJAYAPURA: Deputy Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra has directed Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) officials to improve cleanliness, toilet maintenance and basic passenger facilities at the Veera Rani Kittur Rani Chennamma Central Bus Stand in Vijayapura.

During his visit, Justice Phaneendra inspected the facilities and reviewed the maintenance of basic infrastructure. He instructed officials to ensure that all passenger amenities remained functional and received regular attention.

He particularly stressed the need to maintain clean public toilets and ensure uninterrupted availability of safe drinking water. Water coolers must function properly, and adequate seating arrangements should be provided for passengers. He also directed officials to keep the entire bus stand premises clean.

Regarding passenger safety, he instructed officials to ensure that all CCTV cameras remained operational and that footage was monitored regularly. Adequate staff must be deployed round the clock to maintain security and protect passengers.

He also asked officials to inspect the clocks installed on the premises and immediately repair those that were not functioning, ensuring passengers had access to accurate time information.

One-month deadline

Taking note of the shortcomings in cleanliness, toilets, drinking water, CCTV surveillance and other facilities, the Deputy Lokayukta directed KKRTC officials to rectify all identified issues within one month. He also instructed them to submit a compliance report detailing the corrective measures taken.

He observed that central bus stands play an important role in public transportation and said passengers must be provided with a clean, safe and convenient environment. He stressed the need for regular monitoring and warned against negligence in maintaining public facilities.

Senior Civil Judge Aravind Hagaragi, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Nandgavi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Audram, City Corporation Commissioner Vijay Mekkalaki, KKRTC Divisional Controller Devanand Biradar and other officials were present.