Department seizes 17.78 lakh kg of smuggled ration

CH NEWS, BENGALURU State enforcement authorities have launched a massive, aggressive crackdown against the illegal hoarding, black marketing, and smuggling of essential public distribution commodities. Operating under the direct instructions of Minister Rizwan Arshad, officials from the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs have carried out extensive coordinated inspections over the past three months, targeting unauthorized private godowns, suspicious storage facilities, and clandestine supply chain networks across various districts. The rigorous statewide operations have resulted in the phenomenal seizure of nearly 17.78 lakh kilograms or over 1,700 metric tonnes of subsidised ration rice and essential pulses. Government figures indicate that the illicit diversion networks span multiple regions, with specific districts emerging as major hubs for illegal grain accumulation. Belagavi district recorded the highest volume of contraband recovery, accounting for more than five lakh kilograms of confiscated ration supplies. Meanwhile, Kolar district authorities intercepted approximately three and a half lakh kilograms of illegal rice, while Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts each reported recoveries exceeding one lakh kilograms of diverted grains. To dismantle these smuggling rings effectively, enforcement personnel intensified highway checks on transport vehicles and executed surprise midnight raids on private storage hubs. These sweeping actions led to the formal filing of 238 First Information Reports across local police jurisdictions throughout Karnataka. Consequently, 215 individuals allegedly connected to the black market syndicates have been placed under arrest, and 156 commercial transport vehicles utilized for hauling the smuggled commodities have been permanently confiscated by the state. Beyond subsidised food grains, the multiagency raids targeted the illegal hoarding and unauthorized commercial distribution of cooking gas cylinders and petroleum products. Over the same three month operational window, enforcement teams successfully seized 14,245 liters of petrol and diesel alongside 1492 domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders. Financial analysts estimate that the cumulative market value of all confiscated ration grains, fuel reserves, and gas cylinders amounts to approximately 10 crore rupees. State leadership has vowed to maintain relentless surveillance, warning that stringent legal actions, including the invocation of preventive detention laws where applicable, will be deployed against individuals exploiting welfare distributions intended for vulnerable and low income households.