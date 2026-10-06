Demand to complete Ashraya scheme houses

CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA

Led by KS Eshwarappa, the Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga met City Corporation Commissioner Mayanna Gowda to gather information regarding the speedy completion of Ashraya housing schemes. They warned that a massive protest would be launched if the projects were not completed soon. Construction of 1,296 houses at Gopishettikoppa by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation was initiated in 2018, yet not a single house has been completed or handed over to date. Eight years have passed since contributions were collected Rs 8,000 each from approximately 836 beneficiaries and Rs 80,000 each from 300 beneficiaries. The contractor has already been paid Rs 11 crore but has removed the workers and machinery from the site. Eshwarappa questioned why the government and the corporation were remaining silent on the matter. Meanwhile, in Govindapura, 1,200 out of the planned 4,000 houses have already been completed. Concern was expressed that basic amenities have been provided to only 400 houses, while the remaining beneficiaries have not yet secured bank loans. Nagarjuna Construction Company has halted work and vacated the site. Questioning why this is happening, the speaker noted that they had already consulted the district in-charge minister, who promised to resolve the issue by scheduling a meeting with relevant officials and ministers. Prior to that, instructions were issued to discuss the reasons for the delay with all officials and rectify the situation by October 26. Commissioner Mayannagowda stated that since 'e-Swathu' is mandatory for beneficiaries to obtain bank loans, the City Corporation has submitted documents for 605 houses, yet the Gram Panchayat has issued 'e-Swathu' for only 150 of them. He added that Rs 15 crore is required to complete permanent electricity, water, and Underground Drainage (UGD) facilities, a matter that has been brought to the government's attention. The Corporation is prepared to release Rs 5 crore immediately, provided the contractor delivers the necessary basic amenities. KE Kantesh, former City Corporation Mayor Suvarna Shankar, former Deputy Mayor Lakshmi Shankar Naik, City Corporation members E Vishwas, Anitha, Seetalakshmi Shivaji and Raju and other laders were present on the occasion.