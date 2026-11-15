Demand for an Indira Canteen at Sulepet bus stand

KALABURAGI: Senior advocate Manikrao Gulgunji has urged the State government to establish an Indira Canteen at the Sulepet bus stand, operated by the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), to provide affordable meals to poor passengers and visitors from surrounding villages.

In a written representation submitted to Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharanprakash Patil, Gulgunji highlighted the need for the facility, stating that Sulepet has a population of around 15,000 and serves as a commercial and administrative centre for nearly 40 neighbouring villages.

People from these villages visit Sulepet daily to purchase essential commodities and attend to official work. Many spend several hours at the bus stand, and economically weaker passengers often struggle to afford meals.

Gulgunji said an Indira Canteen would provide affordable food and benefit passengers and other people from disadvantaged backgrounds. The representation was signed by 15 people, including Amrutrao Pattedar, Pandit Hugar, Mohan Harihar, Gurunath Reddy Huvinabhavi, Revanasiddappa Dukan, Namdev Police Patil and Mallikarjun Malagi.

Meanwhile, social activist Chetan Anwar has drawn attention to the poor condition of basic facilities at the bus stand. He alleged that passengers were facing a shortage of drinking water and foul-smelling toilets.

As the borewell water was reportedly declared unfit for drinking, he demanded the immediate installation of a purified drinking water facility. He also sought the replacement of broken seats, installation of fans and steps to address the unpleasant smell from the toilets.

Anwar urged KKRTC engineers to improve passenger amenities and provide a comfortable waiting environment.

Responding to the drinking water concern, KKRTC Chincholi Depot Manager Suresh Tegalatippi said the materials required for the purification unit were yet to be installed. He assured that purified drinking water would be made available to passengers within 24 hours.