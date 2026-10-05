‘Delivering services to people's doorsteps is the govt's vision’

CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA

State Minister for School Education and Literacy and District In-charge Minister S Madhu Bangarappa stated that the government's vision is to deliver pro-people schemes formulated and implemented to meet public aspirationsdirectly to the doorsteps of eligible beneficiaries, as well as to listen to their grievances and provide on-the-spot solutions. He was speaking after inaugurating the Sagara Taluk-level 'Praja Seva Andolana' meeting held at Gandhi Maidan on Monday. He noted that the program aims not only to energise the administrative machinery but also to provide immediate solutions to the pressing problems faced by rural residents. This initiative ensures immediate redressal of local issues, thereby paving the way for a peaceful and comfortable life for the people. MLA Belur Gopalakrishna emphasized that government services should not be confined to offices; instead, a system must be in place to ensure that government schemes reach the people and bring about positive changes in their lives. He stated that the government would listen to the people's grievances through the 'Praja Seva Andolana' meetings. He expressed great satisfaction that instructions had been issued to create 50,000 housing sites per district, enabling the homeless to build secure homes.

All applications received during the 'Praja Seva Andolana' will be processed and resolved within the stipulated timeframe. Addressing the issue of persistent cattle theft in Sagar town over the past few months, he directed the District Superintendent of Police to look into the matter and ensure that the cattle thieves are apprehended and punished. Winners of the essay competition organised as part of Wildlife Week were honoured with prizes and mementos. Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rishi Anand, Superintendent of Police B Nikhil, Forest Officer Prasanna Puttagaya, Taluk Guarantee Committee Chairman BR Jayanth, senior district-level officials and staff from various departments and members of the public, were present at the meeting.