KOLAR: Congress MLA Kothur Manjunath of Kolar has welcomed the Centre’s proposed Delimitation Amendment Bill, stating that redrawing constituencies in proportion to population would help improve representation and enable elected representatives to serve people more effectively.

His remarks on Sunday attracted attention in political circles, as several Congress leaders have expressed concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise and its possible impact on the political representation of southern states.

Manjunath said a legislator representing around one lakh to 1.5 lakh voters would find it easier to address public grievances and attend to the needs of the constituency. He pointed out that population had increased considerably over the years, while constituency boundaries had not been revised accordingly.

The MLA clarified that the Congress party had never opposed delimitation in principle. He maintained that the exercise should not be viewed as a move that would automatically benefit the BJP or any particular political party. He also described the redistribution of constituencies according to population as a positive step.

Manjunath also welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention concerning the lighting of the Karthika Deepam on Tirupparankundram Hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He said religious traditions and practices of every community should be respected and should not be undermined.

Referring to attempts to prevent the lighting of the traditional lamp, he praised the court’s intervention and said it had helped protect the sentiments of devotees.

He recalled the welcome extended to CRPF personnel who arrived to facilitate the lighting of the lamp. Devotees reportedly showered flowers on them and celebrated the occasion with emotion.

Manjunath said the lighting of the lamp after a long gap had brought happiness among devotees and expressed hope that the tradition would continue peacefully.