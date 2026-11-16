Delhi Police install 6,000 cameras across public parks

Delhi Police have installed more than 6,000 CCTV cameras in public parks to improve safety for women across the capital.

NEW DELHI: Police also identified 19,822 dark spots for surveillance under a three-month plan drawn up after Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued directions on October 24. The plan focuses on women’s safety, public security, support for victims and effective prosecution.

Police completed safety checks in 1,635 public parks and are improving lighting, fencing and boundary walls. They aim to finish work on fencing and walls in all parks by January 26, 2027. All 503 large parks now have gates and regular patrols.

The response time for the 112 emergency service fell from 11 minutes and 53 seconds to 8 minutes and 2 seconds. Police have deployed 35 vans staffed entirely by women and use 178 pink scooties for patrols. Women make up 17.3 per cent of the force, with a target of 25 per cent by 2030.

Police outreach programmes reached about 15.9 lakh people, while about 5.7 lakh people took part in self-defence programmes. The outreach included visits to girls’ schools and hostels, colleges and hostels for working women, where police raised awareness about available help.

About 308 people visit 125 pink booths daily to lodge complaints. Women’s help desks operate around the clock at airport, railway and metro police stations. Each police district also has an anti-trafficking unit. Twenty-five special courts are hearing cases involving crimes against women, and 37 more are being set up to speed up trials.