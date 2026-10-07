Delhi police files FIR against Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI

Delhi Police has registered an FIR over the alleged unauthorised entry of Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, into Akashvani Bhavan during Tuesday’s protest against the Election Commission of India. According to police, the INDIA bloc had planned to march from Parliament House to Nirvachan Sadan, but no official permission had been sought or granted. After protesters were stopped near the Election Commission office, several opposition leaders staged a sit-in. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others then entered Akashvani Bhavan premises and continued their protest. Police said the protesters were asked to leave but allegedly refused, insisting that a delegation of MPs should be allowed to meet Election Commission officials. Authorities said they intervened to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other protesters were subsequently removed and detained. Around 260 people, including 10 MPs, were detained during the protest. They were taken to New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp and later released. The demonstration was organised over opposition concerns regarding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The FIR relates to the alleged unauthorised entry into Akashvani Bhavan and the subsequent protest. Delhi Police said further details about the sections invoked in the case were awaited. The action followed Tuesday’s detention of opposition leaders, who had continued their sit-in after being stopped from proceeding towards the Election Commission headquarters. Police said the action was taken in accordance with law after Gandhi refused to vacate the premises, saying the delegation should be granted time to meet Election Commission officials.