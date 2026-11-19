NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has outlined a vision for the capital by 2047, calling for a city that attracts investment, creates opportunities, improves infrastructure and protects its heritage. He made the remarks at Delhi Connects 2026, a conclave organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

Sandhu said Delhi’s development was linked to India’s growth ambitions. He called for the National Capital Region to become competitive, inclusive and liveable, noting that decisions today would shape opportunities and residents’ quality of life. He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s observation: “Urban planning will determine the fate of our cities in Amrit Kaal, and it is only well-planned cities that will determine the fate of India”.

Referring to the Delhi Economic Survey 2025‑26, Sandhu said the city’s Gross State Domestic Product was estimated at Rs 13.27 lakh crore, with projected growth of 9.42 per cent. The services sector contributes more than 86 per cent of the economy, providing a foundation for investment, innovation and employment.

Sandhu stressed that Delhi could not plan its future separately from the wider NCR, as people travel across administrative boundaries. He called for coordinated planning in transport, housing, water management and economic development.

He highlighted digital systems, data-driven planning and artificial intelligence as tools to improve public services. Delhi, he said, could expand its role in services, finance, education, healthcare, technology and entrepreneurship by encouraging investment, start-ups and business growth.