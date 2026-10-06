DC orders accurate recording of birth and death data

CH NEWS, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. directed registration officials to accurately record every birth and death in the district and ensure there are no errors. She was speaking at the district-level Birth and Death Coordination Committee meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Rajatadri, Manipal. Swaroopa said birth and death certificates are essential for future requirements and must be registered properly. She warned officials against mistakes such as incorrect names, dates, addresses and gender details, registering events outside the concerned jurisdiction and issuing death certificates without proper inspection. She directed officials to verify original documents carefully. While adding or correcting the names of children and biological parents, the required documents and joint signatures of the parents must be obtained. Wherever possible, draft certificates should be shown to applicants for verification. The meeting also discussed the absence of an option on the portal to record the cause of death when a baby dies at birth. Officials were instructed to bring the matter to the government's notice and seek necessary changes. Swaroopa said Non-Availability Certificates should be issued only after checking records. If documents submitted by applicants appear fake, police verification must be completed before issuing certificates. She directed officials involved in court cases concerning birth and death records to appear with relevant documents when summoned. Registrars, sub-registrars and data entry operators should also receive proper training. The district has 574 birth and death registration units. Since January 2026, 8,351 births and 8,982 deaths have been registered, along with 39 stillbirths. Of the births, 1,256 were in rural areas and 7,095 in urban areas. Of the deaths, 5,399 were rural and 3,583 urban. District Statistics Officer M.V. Doddamani said the district's female-to-male sex ratio is 912. Officials from various departments attended the meeting.

Officials told to strengthen senior citizen welfare measures Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. directed officials to ensure effective implementation of government schemes and laws aimed at protecting the safety and dignity of senior citizens. Speaking at a district-level committee meeting on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, she said complaints regarding maintenance and property protection should be settled fairly and without delay. She said 2,870 senior citizens, especially those living alone, have been identified across police station jurisdictions and beat police visit them weekly. She directed hospitals to provide priority treatment and reserved beds for senior citizens. Swaroopa also called for awareness about property protection provisions, strict monitoring of old-age homes, effective functioning of the 1090 helpline and steps to establish Day Care and Wellness Centers.