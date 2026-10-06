Dasara Kannada Book Fair from October 11 to 20

Mysuru

A Dasara Kannada Book Fair, featuring discounted sales of Kannada books, will be organised from October 11 to 20 at the Bharat Scouts and Guides ground in the city as part of the Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav-2026. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi will inaugurate the book fair, said Dr. Manasa, Chairperson of the Kannada Pustaka Pradhikara (Kannada Book Authority). Speaking to reporters at the Kalamandira premises, he said around 70 publishers would participate in the fair, with 90 stalls being set up. New book release programmes will be held every morning, while evenings will feature ‘Selfie with Author’ sessions and various cultural programmes. On October 12, 12 books published by the Kannada Book Authority will be released. On October 13, there will be a light music programme by Amma Ramachandra. On October 14, students of Yuvaraja College will participate in a ‘Reading My Favourite Book’ programme. On October 15, a folk music performance will be presented by Sri Sabbanahalli Raju and his team. On October 16, the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi, Karnataka Lalithakala Akademi and KSN Trust will jointly organise a poets’ meet, along with painting and poetry recitation. Students of Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University will present theatre songs on October 17. On October 18, Sri C.M. Narasimhamurthy and Basavaraju B. and their team from Chamarajanagar will present Kanaka Keerthanas and Tatvapadas. On October 19, Sri A.N. Thimmaiah of Tumakuru will present the Devi Mahatme Moodalapaya Yakshagana. As was done last year, a book chariot will be used to publicise the book fair across the city. The stage hosting the cultural programmes at the book fair has been named the Rashtrakavi G.S. Shivarudrappa Cultural Stage. Gates will be named after renowned novelist C.N. Mukta, who passed away recently, and Maddikere Gopal, former president of the Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, who also passed away recently. A new programme titled ‘Recite a poem, get a sapling’ will also be organised every day. Interested poets can recite their poems and receive a sapling. Dr. Manasa released the poster of the Dasara Book Fair on the occasion. Kannada and Culture Department Joint Director S. Nirmala Mathapati, Mysuru District Library Deputy Director Sama B. Kodihalli, Kuvempu Kannada Adhyayana Samsthe Director Prof. Nanjayya Honganur, Kannada Book Authority Administrative Officer K.B. Kiran Singh, former Mysuru District Sahitya Parishat president Chandrashekhar and Maharaja’s College professor Parashuram were present.