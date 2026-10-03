Dasara holidays draw huge crowds to Kukke

Subrahmanya More than 30,000 devotees visited the Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday as Dasara holidays triggered a massive influx of pilgrims from different parts of Karnataka. Devotees began arriving from Friday evening, with crowds increasing sharply by Saturday morning. Temple-run lodges were fully occupied, while private lodges in the town also struggled to accommodate visitors. Many devotees reportedly searched for rooms until late at night. Large numbers of pilgrims took a holy dip in the Kumaradhara River early in the morning before proceeding to the temple through the main road and chariot street. The temple premises remained crowded throughout the day, with devotees waiting in long queues for darshan. All three batches of devotees who had arrived in advance to perform the Ashlesha Bali ritual witnessed heavy participation. The evening batch also attracted a large number of devotees. Many pilgrims took part in the Naga Pratishthe puja held in the afternoon, leaving the area near the mantapa packed with devotees. After darshan, devotees collected Teertha Prasada and participated in the Annadana service. Temple authorities made arrangements to manage the crowds and facilitate darshan, prasada distribution and free meals. Police personnel, Home Guards, temple staff and officials were deployed to ensure safety and regulate traffic. A large number of vehicles were parked around the temple, while the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) arranged special buses for pilgrims travelling from distant places. With no rain reported until afternoon, devotees faced relatively fewer difficulties during the day. For convenience, the temple has also introduced QR code-based payment for service fees at two locations. Separate counters have been opened near the temple Gopura for permanent services and Annadana receipts to reduce waiting time. Temple officials expect crowds to increase further during the Dasara holidays and said additional arrangements will continue.