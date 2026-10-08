Dasara flower show to showcase ‘Festival of Democracy’ theme

Mysuru The Dasara Flower Show 2026, themed ‘Festival of Democracy’, will be held at Kuppanna Park from October 11 to 21, said Joint Director of Horticulture Roopashree K.N. Addressing a press conference at the Dr. M.H. Marigowda Auditorium at Curzon Park here on Thursday, she said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would formally inaugurate the flower show at the Glass House in Kuppanna Park at 12.30 p.m. on October 11. The Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar and the District In-charge Minister Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah will also participate in the inauguration. This year, a floral replica of the Vidhana Soudha has been created inside the Glass House using 2 lakh red roses, 4,000 chrysanthemums and 25,000 green foliage plants. Several other floral attractions have been planned outside the Glass House, including a floral replica of a small clock tower, a floral portrait of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the three pillars of democracy, ballot boxes and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). A special voter-awareness floral display carrying the message “My Vote – My Right – My Responsibility” will also be among the major attractions for visitors. Flower mela and botanical garden visit As part of the Dasara celebrations, a Flower Mela and Botanical Garden Visit will also be organised at the Lingambudhi Botanical Garden. Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister, will inaugurate the programme at 1 p.m. on October 11. The entry fee has been fixed at ₹60 for adults and ₹30 for children aged 6 to 12 years. Schoolchildren wearing uniforms will be allowed free entry between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture Naveen C., Assistant Director of Horticulture Manjunath R., Deputy Director of Horticulture, Rangasamudra, Vijayendra Kumar, Assistant Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations Nirmala, Senior Assistant Director Guruswamy and others were present.