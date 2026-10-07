Dasara elephants, horses face the boom test

Mysuru The usually festive atmosphere around the Dasara Exhibition grounds opposite the Mysuru Palace turned momentarily tense and dramatic on Wednesday as thunderous cannon blasts echoed through the air during the first round of the traditional cannon-firing endurance test for the Dasara elephants and horses. As the cannons went off with a deafening boom, thick yellowish smoke billowed into the air, briefly enveloping the firing area and adding a spectacular touch to the exercise. The Dasara jumbos, standing a safe distance away, responded to the sudden explosions with alertness, raising their trunks and twitching their ears, but remained largely composed as their mahouts calmed and controlled them. The horses too were closely watched for any signs of panic or nervousness. The exercise drew considerable attention from people in and around the Exhibition grounds. Visitors, tourists, local residents, police personnel, officials and curious onlookers stood at vantage points to watch the unusual spectacle. For many, the sight of the majestic elephants remaining steady despite the explosive sounds offered a glimpse into the rigorous preparations undertaken ahead of the grand Jamboo Savari. The cannon-firing endurance test is an important part of the pre-Dasara preparations. The exercise is intended to familiarise the elephants and horses with the loud sound, vibration and suddenness of cannon fire so that they do not panic during the Jamboo Savari. The City Armed Reserve (CAR) police personnel conduct the exercise as part of the annual Dasara preparations. The first round was held on Wednesday, while the second round is expected to be conducted soon. The practice assumes particular importance as 21 cannon shots are fired during the Jamboo Savari as a mark of respect when VVIPs offer floral tributes to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed inside the Golden Howdah atop the lead Dasara elephant. The sound of the cannon fire, combined with the huge gathering of people, music, drums and other ceremonial activities, can be overwhelming for animals that are not accustomed to such noise. The endurance test is therefore designed to gradually expose the animals to the sound and ensure that they remain calm and under the command of their mahouts and handlers. A shift from the Palace premises Until a few years ago, the cannon-firing exercise was conducted within the Palace premises. However, the practice was shifted outside the Palace about three years ago following concerns that the use of explosives and repeated firing could pose a risk to the historic fort wall and Palace structures. Since then, the exercise has been conducted outside the Palace premises, at the Exhibition grounds opposite the Palace, under the supervision of the City Armed Reserve police. The exercise is conducted with necessary safety precautions, with the animals, personnel and spectators kept at a safe distance from the firing point. The response of each elephant and horse is closely observed, particularly their movements, body language and reaction to the sudden blasts. Wednesday's exercise once again highlighted the extensive preparations that go into ensuring the safe conduct of the Mysuru Dasara procession. For the spectators, however, the cannon test offered an unusual prelude to the spectacular Jamboo Savari, as the roar of the cannons, clouds of yellow smoke and the sight of the majestic jumbos standing firm created a dramatic Dasara atmosphere well ahead of the main event.