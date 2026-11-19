BENGALURU: Additional Director General of Police P. Harishekaran has been warmly felicitated in Bengaluru following his selection for a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Veera Kannadiga Award-2026 ceremony, with the honors event held at the Lalit Ashok Hotel in the city.

The felicitation was led by M. Murthy, state president of the Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Dalit Seva Samiti, who joined committee office-bearers to celebrate the senior police officer’s recognition. Speakers extended heartfelt congratulations to Harishekaran, noting that the honor reflects his meaningful service to both public life and the police department over a long career.

Members of the committee praised his steady commitment to duty and public welfare, highlighting his accomplishments across policing roles and his willingness to engage with communities. Leaders K. Basavaraj, Pranesh, and Baiju Balakrishnan, along with other office-bearers from the organization, took part in the gathering to mark the occasion and offer their best wishes to the officer.

For members of the samiti and onlookers, celebrating a seasoned administrator’s milestone offers a moment to recognize public servants whose work shapes law enforcement, civic trust, and everyday safety across Karnataka. Colleagues and well-wishers have also noted how honors of this kind draw attention to years of administrative effort behind the scenes, often carried out far from public headlines.

As Harishekaran continues his service in the state police force, the recognition from both the media awards platform and community leaders underscores appreciation for steady leadership and public service. Those present at the felicitation wished him continued health, strength, and success as he carries forward his duties in Bengaluru and across the state.