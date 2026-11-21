MANGALURU: The Dakshina Kannada Health Department is preparing to launch a pilot programme under the Karnataka government’s ambitious ‘Rithu Taare’ scheme, aimed at addressing health concerns and menopause-related problems faced by middle-aged women. District Health Officer Dr. H.R. Thimmaiah announced that the programme is likely to be introduced in the district during the second week of December.

Speaking at a press conference held at the District Health Department office, Dr. Thimmaiah said women aged above 35 often experience several physical and mental health changes before and after menopause. However, many women do not receive adequate guidance or medical support to understand and manage these changes.

He explained that common problems include irritability, hot flashes, severe body aches, sleeplessness, reduced interest in work and emotional distress. These symptoms can affect women’s everyday activities, personal well-being and quality of life.

To address these concerns, Karnataka’s Health Department has introduced the ‘Rithu Taare’ scheme, which is being described as the first initiative of its kind in the country. The programme aims to provide free counselling and necessary treatment to women experiencing menopause-related health problems.

As part of the preparations for the pilot launch, ASHA workers will undergo special training to help identify women who may require medical assistance and counselling. Following the training, the workers will conduct surveys across the district to identify eligible women and understand their health concerns.

Women identified through these surveys will be connected to counselling services through the Sanjeevani tele-counselling facility. The service is expected to provide them with access to professional guidance and support without requiring them to independently navigate the healthcare system.

The district-level pilot programme is expected to play an important role in identifying the health challenges faced by middle-aged women and ensuring timely intervention. Through awareness, early identification, counselling and necessary treatment, the initiative seeks to bring menopause-related health concerns into greater focus within the public healthcare system.

The Dakshina Kannada Health Department is currently preparing the groundwork, including training ASHA workers and conducting surveys, ahead of the proposed December launch.