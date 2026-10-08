CWRC directs Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. The decision comes amid a severe water shortage in Karnataka following deficient monsoon rainfall. Nearly three-fourths of the state has been declared drought-hit, with central teams conducting surveys in several areas. The latest direction follows Karnataka’s request to reduce the release to 2,000 cusecs from the earlier 4,000 cusecs ordered by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Karnataka told the authorities that inflows into its Cauvery basin reservoirs had declined sharply. The four major reservoirs — Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi — together have around 49 TMC of water, according to the state’s submission. The state said the available water needs to be conserved for drinking purposes until June next year. It also pointed out that 47 taluks in the Cauvery basin had been declared severely drought-hit, making substantial releases from KRS and Kabini difficult. Water Resources Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy had earlier questioned the feasibility of releasing water amid the shortage. “Our water availability has reduced further. How can we release 4,000 cusecs now?” he had said. Karnataka had also argued that Tamil Nadu could receive substantial rainfall from the northeast monsoon and urged the authorities to reduce the quantity to be released at Biligundlu. Meanwhile, the Cauvery dispute is before the Supreme Court. The court has directed Karnataka to continue complying with CWMA orders and file its response to Tamil Nadu’s objections. The next hearing is scheduled for October 12. CAUVERY WATER RELEASE • CWRC direction: 3,000 cusecs daily • Duration: 15 days • Karnataka’s request: 2,000 cusecs • Earlier CWMA direction: 4,000 cusecs • Four major reservoirs: 49 TMC • Drought-hit Cauvery basin taluks: 47 • Next SC hearing: October 12

Cauvery water dispute The Cauvery dispute has repeatedly triggered tensions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over water-sharing obligations. The Supreme Court is currently examining Karnataka’s challenge and related issues. The court recently directed Karnataka to comply with CWMA orders and sought an affidavit addressing Tamil Nadu’s objections. The next hearing is scheduled for October 12, while Karnataka continues to maintain that its water availability is under severe stress.