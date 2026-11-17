MUNDARGI: The poor condition of the Government Higher Primary School at Shirola, within Mundargi municipal limits, has raised concerns among parents and residents, who say the building needs urgent repairs.

The school caters to children from farming and daily-wage families who cannot afford private education. According to information provided by the school community, 122 students from Classes 1 to 7 are enrolled. Parents fear that the damaged building could put children and teachers at risk.

Of the school’s six rooms, four are reportedly in a dilapidated condition. One of the other rooms is used as the head teacher’s office, while the remaining room stores old materials. As a result, classes are being conducted in the four damaged rooms, residents said.

The roof concrete has reportedly fallen away in several places, exposing steel reinforcement bars. Cracks are visible on the walls, and rainwater seepage has further weakened parts of the structure. Parents and teachers are concerned that pieces of the ceiling could fall during lessons.

The school also faces a shortage of teachers. The community says only five teachers are available for the 122 students, with no dedicated teachers for mathematics and science. This, they say, is affecting the quality of education.

Basic facilities are also lacking. Students reportedly have no desks and sit on the floor during lessons. The school lacks a supply of clean drinking water, and its toilets are said to be unusable. There is also no playground for students.

Villagers and School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members say they have repeatedly raised the issues with officials. They submitted a written request to the Block Education Officer on June 29, 2024, seeking repairs, and also approached Shirahatti MLA Dr Chandru Lamani.

Residents allege that no effective action has followed. They have appealed to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and the education department to arrange an immediate safety inspection, repair or replace the unsafe classrooms, restore basic facilities and fill vacant teaching posts. They warned of further protests if their demands remain unaddressed.

Devappa Itagi, a resident of Mundargi, said: “How much do Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and the department officials care about government schools? The department should wake up before a major disaster occurs. If a building collapses and children suffer, the education department officials will be directly responsible.”