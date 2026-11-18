NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Delhi Police on a complaint alleging that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s name appeared in electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship in April 1983. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi directed the Station House Officer of IP Estate Police Station to submit the report. The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 28.

The complaint was filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi on August 24, 2025. During Wednesday’s proceedings, Tripathi submitted attested copies of electoral rolls from 1980, 1981 and 1983. However, the court directed him to produce the original attested copies for examination. Senior advocate Ajay Burman represented the complainant.

According to the complaint, Sonia Gandhi’s name was allegedly included in the electoral roll in 1980, removed in 1982 and added again in 1983. The complainant has questioned the inclusion of her name during the period before she obtained Indian citizenship.

The case returned to the magistrate’s court after a Sessions Court set aside an earlier order that had refused to direct the registration of an FIR. Special Judge Vishal Gogne allowed Tripathi’s revision petition on September 21, observing that the earlier order relied on photocopies of unverified records and lacked adequate reasoning.

The Sessions Court also questioned the magistrate’s observations regarding the jurisdiction of the Central Government and the Election Commission in matters connected with citizenship. It directed fresh consideration of the complaint and asked the magistrate to obtain a police status report before passing a reasoned order.

The Sessions Court had noted the allegations concerning the electoral rolls but clarified that it could not decide the complaint itself. The magistrate must examine the documents and submissions before determining the next course of action.