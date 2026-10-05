Court says Form-7 alone cannot delete voters’ names

Belagavi The court has observed that a voter’s name cannot be removed from the electoral roll merely because someone has submitted a Form-7 application seeking deletion. The observation comes amid concerns over the process of revising electoral rolls. Form-7 is used to request deletion of a name from the electoral roll on grounds such as death, shifting of residence or duplication. However, the court has made it clear that the mere submission of such an application cannot by itself be treated as sufficient grounds for deleting a voter’s name. The observation underlines the need for election authorities to follow due process before removing names from electoral rolls. Officials are required to verify the grounds mentioned in a deletion application and establish whether the voter is actually ineligible to remain on the roll. The court’s view is significant at a time when electoral roll revision has become a subject of political and public discussion in Karnataka. Concerns have been raised in various places over the submission of Form-7 applications and the possibility of eligible voters’ names being removed from electoral lists. The ruling reinforces the importance of verification and procedural safeguards in the electoral roll revision process. A voter’s name cannot be deleted mechanically without establishing the validity of the reasons cited in the application. The development is expected to draw attention from voters, political parties and election officials, particularly during ongoing revision exercises. It also highlights the responsibility of authorities to ensure that genuine voters are not excluded from the electoral process because of unverified or improperly submitted deletion requests. The court’s observation serves as a reminder that electoral roll corrections must be carried out carefully and in accordance with established procedures, protecting both the integrity of the voter list and the voting rights of eligible citizens.