NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday ordered the framing of charges against 14 accused, including three subject experts, in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The formal framing of charges has been scheduled for November 21.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta directed that all 14 accused be physically produced before the court on Saturday. The court also ordered that the recording of prosecution evidence begin on November 25 and continue on a day-to-day basis. Charges will also be framed under the Copyright Act.

Charge sheets filed

The CBI registered the case in May 2026 following allegations of question paper leakage. It filed its main charge sheet against 13 accused in July and submitted a supplementary charge sheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi, on September 2. The court took cognisance of the main charge sheet on August 12.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly worked together to circulate examination papers covering all three subjects. The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The court also examined the alleged involvement of three subject experts, Manisha Mandhare, P V Kulkarni and Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, who were engaged to translate examination papers. They allegedly shared confidential examination material with other accused for monetary benefits, despite submitting written undertakings against disclosing such information.

The court observed that some accused allegedly destroyed examination-related documents and electronic devices to remove evidence.