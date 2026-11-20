BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court declined to grant an interim stay against Central government curbs on producing ethanol from sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses for the 2026‑27 season, citing public interest amid projected sugar supply concerns.

A single-judge bench of Justice C.M. Poonacha issued the order while hearing petitions filed by M/s Askins Biofuels Private Limited and Sri Brahmanandasagara Bellada Kaigarike challenging the Centre’s October 22, 2026 directive. The judge observed that where broader public interest is at stake, commercial priorities of individual petitioners cannot take precedence at the interim stage.

The court clarified that the restrictions apply specifically to manufacturing ethanol from sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses, leaving ethanol production from C-heavy molasses untouched. In sugar mills, boiling sugarcane juice once yields A-molasses, a second boiling produces B-heavy molasses with higher fermentable sugar content, and a third boiling yields C-heavy molasses as the final byproduct.

Counsel representing the petitioner units argued that their clients operate as standalone distilleries rather than drawing on the 95% cane supply linked to sugar mills, relying instead on the 5% share left to farmers’ discretion. They also pointed to an earlier division bench order permitting operations and warned that halting production would cause steep financial losses for companies and hardship for employees.

Opposing any stay, counsel for the Central government contended that the temporary measure was issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Sugar (Control) Order, 2025, keeping expected 2026‑27 sugarcane output and market sugar shortages in mind so household sugar remains available at reasonable prices.

While refusing interim relief, the bench noted that the petitioner companies remain free to approach the concerned Central government department seeking permissible exemptions or approvals under applicable rules.

For biofuel producers, sugarcane growers, and consumers across Karnataka and other sugar-producing states, the ruling keeps federal supply controls in place for now as authorities balance sugar affordability with ethanol blending goals during the current crushing season.