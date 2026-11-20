GADAG: The 73rd Cooperative Week celebrations concluded in Mundaragi on Friday with a call to strengthen cooperative institutions through technology, transparency, environmental protection and professional management.

The programme was jointly organised by the Cooperation Department, Karnataka State Cooperative Federation, Gadag District Cooperative Union, Dharwad Milk Union, KCC Bank Ltd., Mundaragi, and other cooperative institutions. Dharwad Milk Union Director Lingaraja Gowda H. Patil inaugurated the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Patil said cooperative institutions played an important role in the economic and social development of society. Recalling the establishment of the first cooperative society at Kanaginahal in Gadag district on July 8, 1905, he said the district had a proud place in India’s cooperative movement. He cited Amul and Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) as successful cooperative models.

He said milk procurement in the Gadag and Lakshmeshwar regions had increased from around 1.20 lakh litres to 2.80 lakh litres daily. He stressed the need for unity among management boards, employees and members to strengthen cooperative institutions.

Patil urged farmers to use cooperative banks for agricultural loans and banking services. He also highlighted the role of women’s milk producers’ societies in promoting rural employment and financial independence. He said modern equipment, computerisation and transparent payment systems would improve milk collection.

Assistant Manager and Gadag Sub-Division Chief Dr. Prasanna S. said more than 200 milk producers’ societies were functioning in Gadag district. He highlighted government support for dairy farmers and the need to encourage women and youth to join dairy cooperatives.

Gadag District Cooperative Union Director Shiddanagowda B. Patil said cooperatives contributed to social equality, environmental protection and economic development.

PCARD Bank Chairman Halappa R. Kabberahalli stressed tree planting, water conservation and sustainable farming.

The programme also featured talks on environmental protection, gender equality, world peace, heart attack first aid and healthy lifestyles. Several cooperative officials and representatives attended.