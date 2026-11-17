Cooperative institutions and achievers across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will receive recognition during the state-level celebrations.

MANGALURU: ‘Sahakara Manikya’ awardees are Alankar Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society, Puttur, and Khambadakone Farmers’ Service Cooperative Society, Kundapura. Odiur Multipurpose Souharda Cooperative Society and S.K. Goldsmith Industrial Cooperative Society, Mangaluru, are selected in the multipurpose category. Each receives a five-gram gold medal, Rs. 10,000 and a trophy.

Kavoor Vyavasaya Seva Cooperative Society, Mangaluru, and Mandarthi Vyavasaya Seva Cooperative Society, Udupi, receive agricultural credit awards. Puttur Mahila Cooperative Society and Sri Sai Mahila Arthika Seva Cooperative Society, Kundapura, receive women’s awards.

Mangaluru Trawl Boat Fishermen’s Primary Cooperative Society and Fish Sellers’ Multipurpose Souharda Cooperative Society, Udupi, receive fisheries awards. Bantwal Catholic Credit Cooperative Society and Udupi Catholic Credit Cooperative Society receive credit awards.

Multipurpose awardees are Adarsha Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Puttur; Atmashakti Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Mangaluru; Kumbara Guild Industrial Society, Puttur; Sajipa Munnur Murthedarara Cooperative Society, Bantwal; Dakshina Kannada Wholesale Sales Cooperative Society, Mangaluru; and Dakshina Kannada Honey Producers’ Cooperative Society, Puttur. Karkala TAPCMS receives the best TAPCMS award.

Shri Gokarnanath Cooperative Bank, Mangaluru, is honoured for its centenary. Milk awards go to Padmunja Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society, Belthangady, and Belapu Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society, Udupi. Ujwala Navodaya Self-Help Group, Mangaluru, and Sinchana Navodaya Self-Help Group, Kundapura, receive Navodaya awards.

Moodbidri Cooperative Training Centre rank holders Nikhitha Bantwal and Yagnakshi Bantwal will be honoured. Senior journalist and Mangaluru Press Club president P.B. Harish Rai receives the journalism award.