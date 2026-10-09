Congress using sting narrative for political blackmail: Chalavadi

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Friday launched a fierce attack on the ruling Congress, accusing the state government of employing cheap blackmail tactics and fabricating sensational controversies like sting operations to divert attention from administrative failures. Addressing media persons at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannatha Bhavana, Narayanaswamy questioned why the ruling party consistently resorts to theatrical antics whenever public scrutiny intensifies. He asserted that Congress leaders themselves floated rumors of covert surveillance to keep their own ministers and legislators under tight political control. Sarcastic in his rebuke, the opposition leader commented that those executing such clandestine maneuvers within Congress deserve top civilian honors given their unmatched mastery of espionage and distraction politics. Narayanaswamy claimed that the state administration is plagued by deep corruption and remains completely indifferent to the severe agrarian distress gripping Karnataka. He pointed out that while government hospitals face acute shortages of life-saving medicines, rural sectors endure erratic power blackouts, and farmers battle drought conditions, the administration remains obsessed with sensational sting operations. Recalling previous controversies, he charged that the Chief Minister had earlier attempted political arm-twisting by targeting North Karnataka legislators settled in Bengaluru with claims regarding multiple marriages, and has now shifted to sting operation threats. Turning his attention toward Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga, the BJP leader challenged him to answer for his close associates in Mandya who stand implicated in a multi-crore milk powder scam. Narayanaswamy urged Ganiga to respect democratic propriety, deliver justice to aggrieved farmers, and safeguard Mandya’s rightful water interests rather than indulging in petty political theatrics. Warning the ruling party, he asserted that voters across Karnataka will teach Congress an unforgettable lesson if ministers continue prioritizing honey-traps, stings, and personal rivalries over citizen welfare.