Congress seeks probe into alleged use of fake death certificates to delete voters

CH NEWS VIJAYAPURA Congress leaders have urged the authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into allegations that fake death certificates were used to show living voters as deceased and remove their names from the electoral rolls in the Vijayapura City Assembly constituency. A delegation of Congress leaders and workers, led by Abdul Hameed Mushrif, submitted a memorandum through the Deputy Commissioner to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, seeking a detailed inquiry into the alleged irregularities. The leaders alleged that the names of genuine, living voters had been marked as deceased in the electoral rolls, reportedly using fake death certificates. They demanded that the authorities verify the records and take strict legal action against those responsible if the allegations are found to be true. The Congress leaders also urged the election authorities to ensure that eligible voters are not deprived of their voting rights due to such alleged irregularities.