CHIKKAMAGALURU: Congress MLAs H.D. Thammaiah and Nayana Motamma have withdrawn their plans to resign over the relocation of wild elephants from Hassan district to Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district, following an assurance from the state government that the operation would be halted.

The two legislators had expressed their intention to resign, citing their inability to address growing public anger over the elephant relocation. Residents have been opposing the move, arguing that bringing more elephants into the Malenadu region would increase threats to human lives, damage plantations and restrict people’s movement.

The MLAs also met Assembly Speaker G.S. Patil to discuss the issue. However, they reportedly reconsidered their decision after receiving assurances from the government that the relocation operation would be stopped.

Protests intensify in Mudigere

Meanwhile, public anger continued to escalate in Mudigere. Protesters attempted to lay siege to the Forest Department office, demanding that the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) visit the spot and explain the department’s decision.

Residents also staged a bandh in Mudigere, opposing Hassan district in-charge Minister Shivalinge Gowda, the Forest Minister and departmental officials. Protesters blocked the Kadur-Mangaluru National Highway near the bus stand and burnt an effigy of Minister Shivalinge Gowda. Police security was strengthened around the Forest Department office to prevent untoward incidents.

Elephants continue to trouble Belur farmers

Meanwhile, the elephant menace continues in Belur taluk of Hassan district, even after 38 elephants were reportedly driven towards the Mudigere forest region.

Near Kogodu, wild elephants destroyed paddy crops spread across seven acres belonging to farmer Manjunath. The farmer, who had invested borrowed money in cultivation, has suffered heavy losses after the entire standing crop was damaged.

Local farmers have demanded a permanent solution to the recurring elephant menace and adequate protection for their agricultural lands.