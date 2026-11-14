Congress leaders pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru

MANDYA: District Congress Committee president Kumar Koppa paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary at the Congress office in Mandya.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar Koppa said Nehru had great affection for children and considered them the nation’s future. His birthday, November 14, is celebrated as Children’s Day in recognition of his love for children.

Love for children

He said every child has unique dreams and aspirations, and parents have a responsibility to support them in achieving their goals. He recalled that Nehru often interacted affectionately with children and gifted them sweets. Children, in turn, held great affection for him.

Congress Women’s Wing president Shubhadayini, KPCC general secretary Sundahalli Manjunath, MUDA member Kamalaraj, Youth Congress president Shailendra, Chennappa, Nagesh, Anuradha, Venkatesh, Prakash and Uday attended the programme.

The leaders remembered Nehru’s contribution to the country and paid tribute to his legacy on the occasion of Children’s Day.