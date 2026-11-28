SHIVAMOGGA: Leaders from various units of the Congress party in Shivamogga district met Sagara MLA Belur Gopalakrishna and congratulated him on his appointment as Chief Whip of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The leaders expressed happiness over his elevation to the important legislative position and wished him success in discharging his new responsibilities.

Commitment praised

During the meeting, the Congress leaders appreciated Gopalakrishna’s commitment to public welfare, his efforts to strengthen the party organisation and his contributions towards the development of the Sagara constituency. They said his dedication to addressing public issues and maintaining close contact with people had earned him recognition within the party.

They observed that his appointment as Chief Whip was a significant responsibility and reflected the confidence placed in him by the party leadership. They expressed hope that he would effectively coordinate legislative activities, strengthen communication among party legislators and ensure better coordination during Assembly proceedings.

Party organisation

The leaders also said that his new position would provide an opportunity to further strengthen the Congress organisation in Shivamogga district. They expressed confidence that he would use his experience and political responsibilities to address the aspirations of people and contribute to the overall development of the region.

They further hoped that his appointment would encourage party workers and strengthen organizational activities at the grassroots level. The leaders said continued coordination between elected representatives, party office-bearers and workers was essential for addressing public concerns and implementing development initiatives.

They conveyed their best wishes and expressed confidence that Gopalakrishna would successfully fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to him while maintaining his commitment to public service and party activities.

Those present

Those who participated in the congratulatory meeting included KPCC Labour Wing State President Shantaveera Naik, Shivamogga District Congress Backward Classes Wing President Ramesh Shankaraghatta, Bheemaneri Anand, Girish Kovi, Narayanappa, Mahabalesha Kauti and Chandru, along with several other Congress leaders and party workers.

The gathering concluded with the leaders reiterating their support and wishing Gopalakrishna a successful tenure as Chief Whip of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.