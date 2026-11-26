NEW DELHI: Congress leaders and workers organised ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ or ‘Save the Constitution’ marches across several states on Thursday to mark Constitution Day, calling for the protection of democratic values, constitutional rights and institutions.

In Dehradun, party workers marched from the Congress headquarters to Lok Bhawan. Congress leader and Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja administered an oath to participants. Senior leaders alleged that democratic processes were facing obstacles and called for protecting constitutional principles.

In Delhi, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) organised a Constitution Protection March. In Kolkata, West Bengal Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar and other leaders participated in a ‘Samvidhan Bachao Yatra’ from Gariahat to Hazra, raising demands including the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Similar demonstrations were held in Siliguri, Imphal and Jammu. In Imphal, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee organised a march at Congress Bhawan. Former Chief Minister and MPCC president O Ibobi Singh led the reading of the Preamble and administered an oath to uphold the Constitution.

Ibobi Singh said the Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, formed the foundation of India’s democratic system. He alleged that democratic institutions and constitutional values were being weakened and urged citizens to remain vigilant.

In Jammu, AICC General Secretary Sayeed Naseer Hussain and Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra led a march from BR Ambedkar Chowk.

In Lucknow, Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma criticised the administration for denying permission for a peaceful march. He described the decision as a restriction on democratic participation.

Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh accused the BJP of undermining reservation and social justice. He also alleged that the party relied on religious polarisation during elections instead of highlighting employment and development.