Congress announces ‘Save Vote, Save Nation’ padayatra

CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka Congress will launch block-level marches and awareness programmes against alleged voter-list irregularities, with leaders seeking greater transparency in the electoral process. The state Congress staged a ‘Dark Day for Democracy’ protest outside the KPCC office in Bengaluru, condemning alleged police action against Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and other elected representatives during an INDIA bloc protest in Delhi. KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad said the party’s agitation would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is removed and transparency and credibility are restored in the electoral system. “We will continue our fight against attempts to suppress the voice of democracy until transparency and credibility are restored in the electoral system,” Hariprasad said. The party will organise a ‘Save Vote, Save Nation’ padayatra from October 10 to 20 in every block. The marches will begin from Ambedkar or Gandhi statues and conclude at deputy commissioner offices. Each march will cover up to 5 km and be attended by senior block-level leaders. Hariprasad said the campaign would focus on creating awareness about alleged irregularities in voter lists. After reaching the DC office, participants will sing the national anthem and burn an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar, he said. The Congress has also planned several programmes from October 25 to November 25, including public meetings and media conferences. State leaders will participate in programmes in their respective districts, while block presidents and booth-level agents will be given guidance on preventing alleged irregularities. He said people whose names had allegedly been removed from electoral rolls through Form 7 and other mechanisms would be identified and brought together for meetings. Those affected through the ASDDO process would be verified through surveys at the panchayat level. Hariprasad said a major INDIA bloc protest would be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1.