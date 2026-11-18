BENGALURU: Daily commuters and local residents are expressing widespread approval for the Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) commuter-first strategy regarding the ongoing 18-month Mekhri–Hebbal Integrated Corridor project, which aims to permanently relieve one of the city’s most congested arterial routes without grinding traffic to a complete halt.

For professionals like 33‑year-old Akshay Rao, who commutes daily between Jayanagar and the technology parks near Kempegowda International Airport, the initial apprehension regarding major construction disruptions has largely subsided. Thanks to a meticulous traffic management strategy coordinated closely with the Bengaluru Traffic Police and the Greater Bengaluru Authority, critical transit arteries such as Ballari Road and the vital Hebbal Flyover have been kept fully operational throughout the construction phase. Instead of complete road shutdowns, the BDA has implemented phased lane restrictions, strategic diversions, and enhanced signage to maintain a steady, regulated flow of vehicles.

Local neighbourhood residents are also welcoming the long-term benefits of the infrastructure overhaul. Prathiba Jayaram, a Ganganagar homemaker, noted that improved connectivity across the Hebbal–Mekhri stretch will significantly ease everyday travel for families journeying toward the city center or heading north toward the airport.

Project blueprints detail an ambitious design featuring a 1.74-km, four-lane elevated corridor to streamline through-traffic, a completely redesigned rotary junction at Mekhri Circle to optimize cross-movement, and dedicated entry-exit ramps. BDA Chairman N.A. Haris emphasized that continuous monitoring and proactive adjustments to alternative routes are helping minimize daily bottlenecks.

To assist motorists during peak commuting hours, civic authorities have outlined key alternative routes. Travellers heading to the airport from the city centre are advised to utilize Old High Grounds Junction, Kalpana Junction, Canteen Road, Cantonment Railway Station, and Tannery Road, while commuters from Yeshwanthpur can navigate via Mathikere Road and BEL Circle. Meanwhile, motorists heading toward the city centre can bypass congestion via Nagawara Junction, Bamboo Bazaar, and Queen’s Road, or through the Hebbal Outer Ring Road and Kuvempu Circle. Residents travelling to Ganganagar, Anand Nagar, R.T. Nagar, and Jayamahal are encouraged to use the service road fronting Baptist Hospital, Anand Nagar Cross, and CBI Junction.

As the 18-month project advances, continued cooperation between road users and civic agencies will remain crucial to ensuring that Bengaluru’s vital northern corridor is successfully modernized without bringing the city’s daily movement to a standstill.