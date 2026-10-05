Community action helps free Bengaluru trees from concrete

CH NEWS BENGALURU Citizen groups in Bengaluru are joining hands with civic officials to remove concrete around trees and improve their access to soil and water. The HSR Citizen Forum has freed 75 trees in Sector 1, working with Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) workers and Forest Department officials. A group of 10 residents mapped trees affected by concretisation and hired equipment to remove the concrete. Forum member Anitha Balu said officials also helped convince residents who initially objected to the initiative. The campaign has received strong social media response, encouraging others to replicate it. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Hudugaru volunteers have freed 25 trees in two months, with environmentalists urging citywide action.