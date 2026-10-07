Commissioner orders fix for Hennur Bridge water flow

BENGALURU In an effort to prevent urban flooding and tackle recurring infrastructure bottlenecks, Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar carried out an intensive ground inspection at the vital Hennur Bridge. The high-level site visit was initiated to address growing public concerns regarding severe water stagnation and choked drainage pathways across the corridor during the active rainy season. Recent civic evaluations revealed that ongoing infrastructural projects executed by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) have led to a heavy accumulation of silt and debris. Specifically, construction materials and sediment have heavily blocked multiple water-flow vents on the bridge, severely hampering the natural runoff of rainwater and creating artificial choke points that risk overflowing onto adjacent neighborhood roads. During his direct site assessment, Commissioner Kumar walked through the affected structure to evaluate the scale of obstruction firsthand. Interacting closely with local municipal engineering teams, he issued strict, time-bound directives to BWSSB project executors. He mandated that even if certain specific vents must remain temporarily sealed or restricted to accommodate active construction milestones, engineers must instantly open and clear alternative drainage routes to maintain an uninterrupted volume of rainwater runoff. Furthermore, the Commissioner underscored the critical need for proactive urban management, instructing officials to enforce extensive precautionary safeguards across all active utility zones to completely eliminate the threat of monsoon water-logging. He warned that any operational delays or engineering oversights that compromise public safety or impede traffic flow would attract severe administrative penalties. Accompanying the Commissioner during the evening review were key civic leaders, including Executive Engineer Kalleshappa, Assistant Executive Engineer Ranganath, alongside various senior municipal personnel and field staff. Local residents and commuters who frequently navigate the bustling Hennur route have welcomed the civic body's swift intervention, hoping that the mandated engineering fixes will finally resolve long-standing drainage woes and ensure a seamless, flood-free commute through the neighborhood as seasonal rains persist across the city.