BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Jagadish G. has ordered strict adherence to technical quality standards during ongoing road asphalting in Dhoopanahalli under the Shantinagar division, aimed at giving commuters smoother, pothole-free, and safer roads.

The resurfacing project is funded under the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Programme. During a ground inspection, Jagadish reviewed the work in progress and personally checked both the temperature of the hot asphalt and the thickness of the newly laid layer to verify build quality.

Speaking with the executive engineer on site, the commissioner emphasized that laid-down engineering norms must be followed without compromise. He directed officials to monitor quality closely at every stage including asphalt heat and layer thickness and stressed that there must be zero lapses in workmanship. Jagadish also instructed concerned engineers and staff to stay present throughout each phase of the work so standards are met on the ground.

For residents and daily drivers navigating Dhoopanahalli and nearby stretches of the Shantinagar division, fresh surfacing is intended to cut down bumps, reduce wear on vehicles, and make local travel more predictable and secure. Civic teams are expected to continue on-site checks as paving moves forward across the stretch.

Proper road construction relies heavily on getting the mix heat, compaction, and surface thickness right from the start so fresh roads hold up under regular city traffic and monsoon weather rather than wearing out early. By checking materials firsthand and requiring regular field supervision, the corporation aims to ensure public funds translate into durable streets that serve neighborhoods reliably over time.

With Bengaluru’s heavy traffic placing steady strain on arterial and inner roads alike, careful execution during paving drives remains central to keeping daily commutes safer and more comfortable for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians using the area every day. Officials will oversee remaining stretches under the programme to keep quality consistent until completion.