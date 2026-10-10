Cole Palmer Commits Future to Chelsea

London Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has signed a new contract extending his stay at the Premier League club until 2034, underlining the team's commitment to one of its most influential attacking players. The 24-year-old has made a significant impact since joining Chelsea in August 2023, registering 91 goal contributions in 138 appearances. His performances have helped the club secure the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League titles. Palmer expressed his happiness at committing his future to Chelsea, saying discussions with the club's owners, sporting directors, manager and players had strengthened his confidence in its direction and ambitions. "Chelsea means a lot to me, and I think the club is going in the right direction, so I'm delighted to sign, and I'm obviously very happy," Palmer said. During his debut season in 2023-24, Palmer scored 25 goals and provided 19 assists. Six goals came across consecutive Premier League hat-tricks, while his performances earned him Chelsea's Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards. He also received the Premier League Young Player of the Season and PFA Young Player of the Year honours. Palmer continued to deliver decisive performances in subsequent campaigns, including four first-half goals against Brighton and Hove Albion and a hat-trick of assists against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He played a crucial role in Chelsea's European success, providing two assists in the UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis. In July 2025, he scored twice and assisted Joao Pedro during Chelsea's 3-0 FIFA Club World Cup final victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Internationally, Palmer scored against Spain in the Euro 2024 final, becoming only the second England player to score in a European Championship final.

"Chelsea means a lot to me, and I think the club is going in the right direction, so I'm delighted to sign, and I'm obviously very happy." - Cole Palmer (Chelsea Forward). "Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and, obviously, the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence, so it was only right to sign." - Cole Palmer (Chelsea Forward). "I feel like we win major trophies here consistently, and I want to be a part of that and play a big role in it too." - Cole Palmer (Chelsea Forward).