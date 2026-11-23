KALABURAGI: Kalaburagi, popularly known as the ‘Sun City’, is experiencing an unusual cold spell as minimum temperatures continue to fall despite the absence of expected rainfall.

The chill begins before sunset and continues beyond sunrise, forcing residents to wear warm clothes even during daylight hours.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the minimum temperature dropped to 12.1 degrees Celsius on November 20, down from 14.7 degrees on November 17, before rising to 16.7 degrees on November 21.

Cold affects daily activities

Vegetable vendors, street sellers, newspaper distributors, farmers and daily-wage workers are facing difficulties due to the cold. Many are wearing sweaters, woollen caps and gloves while starting work early in the morning.

Morning walkers, particularly senior citizens, have also changed their routines. Many now wait until sunrise before visiting parks, while others carry mufflers and sweaters to protect themselves.

Winter wear sales increase

The falling temperatures have increased sales of winter clothing. Roadside vendors and shops are witnessing demand for sweaters, caps, mufflers and gloves. Tea stalls are also attracting more customers seeking hot tea and coffee during morning and evening hours.