MYSURU: Co-curricular competitions for primary and high school teachers for the academic year 2026‑27 will be held at Maharaja Government High School in Mysuru on November 21.

The competitions are being organised jointly by the Teachers’ Welfare Fund and the Office of the Block Education Officer (BEO), Mysuru South Zone.

The events include devotional singing, extempore speech, essay writing, preparation of teaching aids on the spot, drawing on the spot, general knowledge quiz and science quiz competitions.

In a press release, the South Zone BEO has appealed to primary and high school teachers in the zone to participate in large numbers.