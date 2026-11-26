MYSURU: Is there no value for the Chief Minister’s orders in Mysuru? Raising this pointed question amid Constitution Day celebrations, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has taken the civic administration to task for its failure to curb the rampant display of unauthorised flex banners, hoardings and cut-outs across the city.

In a letter to the Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner, Yaduveer has demanded the immediate removal of all illegal banners and hoardings and strict legal action against those responsible. It was ironic that the government, while speaking about constitutional ideals, the rule of law, equality and administrative accountability on Constitution Day, had failed to implement the clear directions issued by its own Chief Minister against unauthorised displays in public places. Despite the Chief Minister’s explicit instructions, illegal flex banners and cut-outs continue to mushroom in different parts of Mysuru, raising serious questions about the functioning of the administration, he observed.

Pointing to the irony of the situation, Yaduveer said that while the government was organising programmes to uphold constitutional values, its own directives were not being effectively implemented on the ground. Constitutional principles should not remain confined to speeches and ceremonial celebrations but must be reflected in every level of governance.

He further warned that unauthorised flex banners not only damage Mysuru’s aesthetic appeal but also obstruct pedestrian movement, disrupt vehicular traffic and pose risks to public safety. As a heritage city, Mysuru has a collective responsibility to preserve its cleanliness, beauty and cultural identity, he said.

Yaduveer urged the Corporation to immediately remove all unauthorised flex banners, advertising boards and cut-outs across the city and impose fines and initiate appropriate legal proceedings against individuals and organisations responsible for putting them up.

He also insisted that the rules must be enforced uniformly, without discrimination based on political affiliation, organisational influence or the status of individuals.

Calling for regular inspections, the MP asked civic officials to put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such violations. “Constitution Day should not merely be an occasion to celebrate constitutional values; it should also remind those in positions of authority of their responsibility to uphold them. If even the Chief Minister’s directions cannot be effectively implemented in Mysuru, what value do government orders carry? The law must be the same for everyone, and its enforcement should not vary according to political influence or an individual’s status,” he said.