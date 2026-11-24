BENGALURU: The round-the-clock indefinite protest by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park entered its eighth consecutive day on Tuesday, with thousands of women from across Karnataka refusing to budge despite a fresh appeal from Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Spearheaded by the Karnataka State United ASHA Workers’ Association, the agitation continues to gain momentum as demonstrators demand a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000, maternity leave, retirement benefits, and the release of pending incentives.

Addressing union leaders via video call from Japan, where he is currently on an official visit, Chief Minister Shivakumar requested additional time to craft a permanent solution and assured them that their demands would be thoroughly discussed during the upcoming Belagavi legislative session. However, protesting leaders firmly rejected his plea, declaring they will not vacate the venue until the Chief Minister visits Freedom Park in person and issues a formal government order fulfilling their promises.

Solidarity for the agitating health volunteers swelled as several labor unions and political voices joined the protest site. Umamani, General Secretary of the Independent Association of Anganwadi Workers and Assistants, extended full backing, stating that ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff, and mid-day meal cooks belong to the same working-women community and cannot be divided by government tactics.

Aam Aadmi Party State President Mukhyamantri Chandru also visited the venue and slammed the administration’s spending priorities. Questioning why the state claims a fund crunch when it can allocate Rs 20 crore for the Bengaluru Habba festival, hundreds of crores for Guarantee Implementation Committees, and thousands of crores for buses and corporations, he reminded leaders of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s earlier assurance of Rs 10,000 honorarium. Meanwhile, advocate Jagannatha Gowda of Kempegowda Yuvavahini Sangha and union leader Umesh Avargere recalled how ASHA workers risked their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged authorities to resolve their hardships immediately on humanitarian grounds.