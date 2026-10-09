CM Shivakumar to open Dasara CM Cup Sports Meet from October 11 to 14

Mysuru The Dasara Sports Meet–CM Cup 2026, organised as part of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, will be held from October 11 to 14, said Jitendra Shetty, Joint Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would inaugurate the sports meet at the Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium at 4.30 pm on October 11. Asian Games medal-winning golfer Pranavi S. Urs and Commonwealth Games medal-winning para-athlete Shilpa K.S. will be the special invitees at the inaugural ceremony. A total of 4,515 sportspersons, along with 700 technical officials and staff members, are expected to participate in 28 different sporting disciplines. Accommodation will be arranged in private hotels, with triple-sharing facilities for sportspersons and double-sharing arrangements for technical officials. Meals and refreshments will be provided to the participants at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry. Transport facilities will be arranged between the accommodation venues, dining venue and sports venues. The organisers have also arranged insurance coverage for the sportspersons. Medical facilities and ambulance services will be available at the venues, along with the services of more than 30 physiotherapists. A control room has been established to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Sportspersons and others can contact the toll-free helpline numbers 9986577211 and 9986577411 for assistance. Dasara Sports Sub-Committee Working President and Mysuru Development Authority Secretary Johnson, Deputy Directors Thippeswamy and Nagarathna, Assistant Directors Bhaskar Nayak and Roshan Shetty, among others, were present at the press conference.