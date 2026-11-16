CHITRADURGA: A Praja Seva Andolana will be held in Hiriyur on November 21 under Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s leadership. District In-charge Minister T. Raghumurthy has directed officials to distribute application forms and process submissions without delay.

He issued the instructions at a meeting with district-level officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Chitradurga on Monday.

Raghumurthy asked officials to publicise the campaign across Hiriyur taluk, including through village announcements. Applications were collected during the campaign held on September 5. He sought a report on how many applications had been addressed, how many remained pending and the reasons for delays.

He directed officials to act promptly on grievances received through the Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (IPGRS). Complaints that can be resolved at taluk or district level should be handled without delay.

Officials were instructed to visit homes in villages and urban areas, distribute application forms and collect completed forms. The minister also called for proper arrangements at the venue, including shade, seating and separate counters for departments.

With drought conditions raising concerns over drinking water, he asked departments to be ready to address related complaints. Revenue matters are also expected to feature, and officials were told to provide immediate assistance.

The minister said the campaign should help people access government services and resolve grievances. He directed departments to coordinate and follow up on applications received.

Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Akash, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy, Sub-Divisional Officer Dr. K.J. Kantharaj, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Babu, CPO Gayathri, Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Mallikarjun and Hiriyur Tahsildar attended.