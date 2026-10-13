Class 7 boy found murdered near Vibhutipura Lake; two minors held

CH NEWS BENGALURU A Class 7 student was found murdered near Vibhutipura Lake within the HAL police limits on Monday. Police identified the deceased as Arfar, a resident of Ramesh Nagar, on Tuesday. The HAL police have taken two minor boys into custody in connection with the case and are questioning them to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. The incident came to light after local residents out for a walk spotted the boy’s body near the lake. Some residents alerted the police by calling the emergency helpline 112. Following the information, HAL police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Police suspect that the boy was murdered and his body subsequently dumped near the lake. However, the motive behind the alleged murder was not immediately known. The two minors were taken into custody late on Monday night. Investigators are questioning them to ascertain what led to the incident and whether others were involved. The police are continuing their investigation to piece together the sequence of events leading to the boy’s death. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.