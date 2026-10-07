CJP submits protest notice for October 10

NEW DELHI The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has formally informed the Delhi Police about its proposed October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, with chief spokesperson Saurav Das saying the demonstration would focus on concerns over elections and voter lists. Das said he visited Parliament Street Police Station and submitted a formal letter informing authorities that the CJP and youth from across the country would gather for the protest. He said the police acknowledged the notification, obtained an undertaking and completed the required formalities. The party also requested law-and-order cooperation and necessary traffic arrangements. According to Das, the proposed demonstration would raise concerns among young people about what he described as “theft of votes” and “hijacking of elections”. He also alleged that the Election Commission of India was failing to include Gen Z members in voter lists. These claims were presented by Das as the concerns driving the planned protest. Das said the demonstration should not be viewed only as a CJP programme, but as a Gen Z and youth protest. He said young people would take to the streets until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. He also called on youth from across the country to join the gathering in Delhi. The protest is scheduled for October 10 at Jantar Mantar. Das said “Chalo Delhi” would be the slogan and urged supporters to assemble in the national capital. The formal police notification marks the party’s stated preparation for the proposed demonstration, which is centred on election-related concerns and voter-list issues. Das emphasised that the proposed gathering was intended to involve young people beyond the party’s own supporters, presenting the October 10 event as a broader youth-led demonstration on electoral concerns.