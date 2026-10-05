City officials told to speed up works and improve quality

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Bengaluru Central City Corporation Additional Commissioner (Development) R. Venkatachalapathy directed officials and contractors to speed up development works in the Chickpet division while maintaining quality and effective supervision. At a meeting on development works, footpath cleanliness, waste accumulation points, abandoned vehicles and vacant plots, he instructed officials to respond quickly to public complaints and complete works within the prescribed timelines. He said engineers must be present at ongoing work sites to monitor progress, quality and implementation. Officials were also asked to share their live locations in a designated WhatsApp group while works were underway. Assistant Executive Engineers and Assistant Engineers were directed to regularly inspect their wards and identify public grievances. They were told to review Sahaaya complaints every morning and resolve pending issues on priority. Quality Control Division officials were instructed to inspect work sites, verify materials and ensure that works meet prescribed standards. Engineers and contractors were also asked to submit photographs showing the condition before, during and after each project. Officials were told to prepare daily work plans covering pending works and public grievances and complete tasks according to priority through better coordination. Venkatachalapathy also directed officials to give priority to pedestrian-friendly footpaths, removal of black spots, abandoned vehicles and waste from vacant plots. During an inspection of Kanakapalya Road, he ordered the installation of traffic bollards at suitable locations to prevent two-wheelers from using or parking on footpaths. Damaged footpaths and roadside waste were also to be cleared immediately. He inspected the City Corporation building and Kanaka Bhavana construction works and directed officials to maintain quality and follow technical and safety standards. Safety measures were also ordered for the lift area at Kanaka Bhavana, along with a plan for effective public use of the upper-floor space. Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar Haridas, Superintending Engineer Chandrashekhar, Executive Engineer Pradeep and other officials were present.