MYSURU: CIPET Mysuru is organising a free three-month skill development training programme on “Assistant Machine Operator – Plastics Processing” exclusively for unemployed candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community through the Social Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka, under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY). Free food and accommodation facilities will also be provided to the trainees throughout the training period.

The eligibility is 10th Standard, and the training lasts three months. For details, call 9480253024 or 9741719645, or visit www.cipet.gov.in.