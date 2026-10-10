Churchill Brothers Eye Winning ISL Debut

Fatorda Churchill Brothers head coach Dimitris Dimitriou has expressed confidence in his team's preparations ahead of their Indian Super League (ISL) debut against Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday. The match, scheduled for 7:30 pm, marks a historic occasion for the Goan club as it begins a new chapter in India's top-tier football competition. Dimitriou said the team's primary objective was to establish a strong footballing identity, remain competitive against established opponents and bring happiness to supporters across Goa. The coach thanked club owner Churchill Alemão and his family for their continued support, describing the opportunity to guide the historic club in the ISL as a great honour. Acknowledging the challenge ahead, Dimitriou highlighted Mumbai City FC's squad strength and the experience of their head coach, Manolo Márquez. Despite a relatively short pre-season, Churchill Brothers completed 37 training sessions over four weeks to prepare for the competition. The retention of 12 players from the previous season is expected to provide continuity and strengthen coordination within the squad. Dimitriou emphasised that building a recognisable playing style and maintaining competitiveness would remain central to the club's approach throughout the campaign. Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers player Kingslee Fernandes described representing the club in the ISL as a proud moment. Fernandes said the squad featured a balanced combination of young and experienced players, adding that the coaching staff had motivated the team throughout preparations. With supporters eagerly awaiting the club's debut, Churchill Brothers will aim to deliver a strong opening performance against Mumbai City FC.