MYSURU: The Mysore Diocese and the United Christian Forum (UCF), Mysuru Unit, will jointly celebrate Constitution Day on November 26, highlighting the need to protect religious freedom and create awareness about constitutional rights.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, Bishop of Mysore Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao, S.J., said the celebrations would focus on safeguarding the constitutional rights of religious minorities, particularly the freedom of conscience and religion guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution. The programme will begin with a prayer at 8 am at CSI Yesu Karunalaya Church, followed by flag hoisting in the presence of religious leaders and civil society representatives and floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The main programme will be held at 9 am at St. Philomena’s Mahadevalaya, with the participation of more than 3,000 people representing various Christian congregations and communities.

Constitutional expert S. Murthy and Bishop Francis Serrao, President of Mysore Diocese and the United Christian Forum, will deliver messages. Patriotic songs and other programmes will also mark the occasion.

Dr. Serrao said the organisers would urge the state Government to repeal the Karnataka Protection of Rights to Religious Freedom Act, 2022, stating that its sweeping provisions and concerns over its implementation had created uncertainty among religious minorities, particularly Christians. While legal action was necessary against religious conversions carried out through force, fraud or intimidation, peaceful propagation of religion and voluntary religious choices should not be criminalised. The government would also be urged to formulate a comprehensive policy to protect religious minorities and vulnerable communities from hate speech, communal provocation, threats and violence. Existing laws must be effectively enforced, with prompt and impartial action against those responsible for such offences.

Recalling the contributions of Christian institutions to education, healthcare, social service and the welfare of the poor, the Bishop expressed the hope that an atmosphere would be created in which religious workers and evangelists could discharge their duties and services without fear.

Emphasising that Article 25 guarantees every individual the freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practise and propagate religion, he said the constitutional guarantee applied equally to all citizens, irrespective of their religious affiliation. The Constitution not only guarantees rights but also reminds citizens of their duties, including respecting religious, caste, linguistic and cultural diversity and strengthening national unity. Religion should unite people through love and humanity rather than divide them.

The Constitution Day celebrations were being organised with the objective of taking constitutional values beyond the pages of books and ensuring that their spirit was reflected in the everyday lives of citizens.